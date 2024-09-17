Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $3,315,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

