Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $360.77 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

