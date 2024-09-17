MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.56.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.10. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 25.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in MongoDB by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 15.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

