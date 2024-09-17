MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 268.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.05 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.