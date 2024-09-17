Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

