Morgan Stanley Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $10.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,800,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 697,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 284,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

