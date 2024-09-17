MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in MSA Safety by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSA opened at $178.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.