Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 6,005 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $92,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,351,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,478,667.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.