NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 593,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NBTB opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

