Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Stock Price Up 52.8%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) rose 52.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71.
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
