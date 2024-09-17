Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Stock Price Up 52.8%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) rose 52.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Neometals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71.

About Neometals

(Get Free Report)

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.