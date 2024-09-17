NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $33,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000.

BATS SPYI opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

