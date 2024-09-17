NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of NetScout Systems worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 209,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 34.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

