Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

