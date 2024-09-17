New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 258,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 565,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

