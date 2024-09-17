New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 258,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 565,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Horizon Aircraft
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.