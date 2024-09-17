Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXT. Barclays lowered their target price on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

