Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average is $181.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

