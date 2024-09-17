Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

