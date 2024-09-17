NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

