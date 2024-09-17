NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Robert K. Temple Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NuScale Power by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

