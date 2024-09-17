NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Robert K. Temple Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.22.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on SMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.