Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Nuvalent Stock Up 28.3 %

NUVL opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,117. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

