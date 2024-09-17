Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Trading Up 28.3 %

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $112.17 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,117 in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.