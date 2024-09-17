Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$45.08 and last traded at C$45.21. 185,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 239,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.24.

Nuvei Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.