NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Aljian Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 863.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,623 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 11.4% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

