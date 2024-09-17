NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,480.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock valued at $465,330,122. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.