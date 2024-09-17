Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Trading 1.1% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 29.85 and last traded at 29.52. Approximately 37,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 104,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of 35.73 and a 200 day moving average of 38.68.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.