Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,528 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.28% of Omnicom Group worth $400,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 798.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,424,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

