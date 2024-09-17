Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DLR opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

