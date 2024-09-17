Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,028 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

