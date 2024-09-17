Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,635 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 168,692 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Down 0.1 %

Cognex stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

