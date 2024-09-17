Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.