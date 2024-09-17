Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

