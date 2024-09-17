Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

APTV opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

