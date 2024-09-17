Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.