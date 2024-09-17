Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

