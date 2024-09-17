Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.0% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

