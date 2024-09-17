Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 150,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.69.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

