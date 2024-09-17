Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Balchem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $172.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

