Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $340.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a 200 day moving average of $267.69. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $345.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

