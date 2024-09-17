Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,231 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

