Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,541 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

