Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89,542 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BEKE opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

