Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 802,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARE opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

