Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Progyny worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progyny by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 105,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $14,198,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

