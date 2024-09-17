Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,682 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 125.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

OIH stock opened at $277.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.18 and a 1-year high of $363.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.16.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

