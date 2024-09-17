Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

