Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $283.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.02 and its 200-day moving average is $266.20. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.