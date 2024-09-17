Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.42.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.