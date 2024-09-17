Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $359,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

NML opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

