Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

