Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

